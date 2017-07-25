Man robs local phone store, shoots gun. Now police ask “Who is this man?”

Related Coverage Shot fired during Lansing robbery; suspect on the loose

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are new pictures today of a man Lansing Police say robbed a local cell phone store at gunpoint last week.

The robbery occurred last Wednesday at a cell phone business in the 5100 block of S. Waverly Road.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the Metro PCS Store, pulled a handgun and demanded money.

Before leaving the store the man fired one shot.

No one was injured and the man escaped.

If you recognize this suspect or have information relating to this crime, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Joel Johnson at 517-483-4484.

You can also call CRIME STOPPERS at 517-483-7867 and leave an anonymous tip.