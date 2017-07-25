Man reveals bones of ancient animal found in backyard

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) –A mid-Michigan man has uncovered links to our prehistoric past when large elephant-like creatures roamed the landscape.

When Steve Dodge added a pond to his backyard in Summit Township 10 years ago he had no idea what was lurking below.

“I knew right away from when I was young this was not any animal that I had ever met,” Dodge said.

He dug through the dirt for months and found dozens of bones.

“What we’ve found so far is strictly rib bone and ivory,” Dodge said.

He took the bones to experts at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan who said they belonged to either a mastodon or mammoth.

“They need vertebrae or teeth to identify that,” Dodge said.

Daniel Fisher, a professor of paleontology at the University of Michigan, told 6 News that these animals roamed earth alongside natives around 11,000 years ago, going extinct from either human hunting or climate.

Fisher says remains are mostly found around water because animals died there or they were put there by natives who used wetlands as an ancient fridge to store meat.

“There was a lot of life here long before us, and it’s in your backyard,” Dodge said.

Dodge believes the rest of this animal is most likely still underneath the pond.

He hopes someone can step in and bring it back above the surface.

Dodge is moving out of the area soon and wants to make sure this history lives on.

“I would love to have an educational group of any kind to get them out of here and whatever future homeowner is here, I hope they feel the same way. They’re not mine. They predated me. They belong to the county,” Dodge said.

These bones have given him a lot of perspective over the years.

“I like to putter in the yard and landscape and then you take a reality check and realize we’re just a flash in the pan right here, and not all that relevant,” Dodge said.