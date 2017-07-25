Grand Ledge school officials react to student’s sudden death

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – School officials sat down with media Tuesday to share their thoughts following the death of Everson Guild, an incoming Freshman at Grand Ledge High School.

The 14-year-old collapsed Monday morning during a voluntary football weight lifting practice, leaving family, friends and community members in shock.

Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf said no information has been released regarding what caused the collapse. However, 6 News learned that Everson did not have any known medical conditions to explain it. At this point, the case is in the hands of the medical examiner.

Grand Ledge Varsity Football Coach Matt Bird also spoke at the news conference. He was in the room when the teenager collapsed. Bird said he’s extremely proud of how Everson’s fellow teammates and school staff leapt into action.

“I was so proud of the other 14-year-old young men that handled it as well as they did and gave us the opportunity to do everything that we could to be with him and be what we are here in this community and that’s a family,” Bird said.

Both Metcalf and Bird said Everson was a great student, athelete and a good person as well.

“This is a young man that had the beautiful ability to talk to the quietest person in the room, and then the most vocal person in the room and make them feel important,” Bird said.

Bird also shared a message from Laura Guild, Everson’s mother. It said in part:

“In honor of Everson, the family is requesting the community remember what Everson is about: love, compassion, caring, gratefulness, determination and generosity. We ask that each person try to exemplify one of these traits in hopes of making the world a better place, as this is what Everson did on a daily basis.”

Coach Bird said he has been in contact with the Guild family and Everson’s fellow teammates about a possible community event to honor Everson. However, there are no exact details yet.

“People haven’t necessarily rallied around football,” Bird said. “They’ve rallied around the greatness that is this community and the love and compassion that everyone shows for each other.”

In the meantime, Metcalf said counseling is available at the high school for as long as students need it.