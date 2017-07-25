Cyclists take to the roads to make wishes come true

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A huge cycling event will hold races all over the state this week to raise money for “Make-a-Wish Michigan.”

It’s the 30th annual “Wish-a-Mile” bicycle tour.

Riders will pedal the 300 miles from Traverse City to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, riding 100 miles a day, starting Friday.

A separate 50-mile race is scheduled Sunday and a “Junior Race” on the speedway itself is also planned.

Together these three races are expected to bring in more than 1,000 cyclists and raise $2.5 million for “Make-a-Wish.”

And our own StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls will be participating in the 300 mile ride.

She’s been training hard for about a year now to get ready for the race and Emily, we’re rooting for you!