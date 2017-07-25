“Cherina” Pet Of The Day July 25

Meet “Cherina”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cherina is a 4-year-old “All-American” breed. She has quite a family tree and she’s a good girl. Cherina has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Cherina by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

