Zoo in Michigan gets new lion exhibit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Do you hear that roar? A zoo in southwest Michigan is officially welcoming lions in a new exhibit.

Binder Park Zoo’s new lion exhibit officially opens to the public on Tuesday near Battle Creek. The exhibit already includes two female African lions called Shelby and Salem. They came from the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. A male lion, Enzi, will join them next week from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin.

Brett Linsley is the manager of Wildlife, Conservation and Education. Linsley says the female lions have only been at the zoo a few days and are still getting used to the environment.

The new exhibit is thanks to several donors, including a 13-year-old Kalamazoo girl who raised $15,000.

