Woman accused of stealing flowers from graves gets jail time

By Published:
Photo: MLive

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan woman accused of stealing flowers from local cemeteries that authorities say she used to decorate her home has been sentenced to jail.

A judge in Flint sentenced Lisa Corcoran of Vienna Township on Monday to nine months in jail, with credit for 36 days already served. Our media partners at MLive report she pleaded guilty in June to attempted larceny of items valued at between $1,000 and $20,000.

The 44-year-old Corcoran also will serve three years of probation and perform community service.

She was originally charged with larceny after authorities say more than 100 items, including a handmade bench as well as flowers, were taken earlier from 24 gravesites at two cemeteries. Corcoran was arrested after someone saw a car full of flowers leaving a cemetery.

