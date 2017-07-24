Still no decision on fate of Ormond Park

It’s back to court today for those fighting for and against the new entrance to Lansing’s Groesbeck Golf Course.

The plan to pave the way through Lansing’s Ormond Park is at a stand still right now as the judge decides whether or not the city can proceed as planned.

Testimony continued today with witnesses from the city of Lansing and those on the side of the group “Friends of Ormond Park.”

It’s not just the safety of kids that has that group upset, meanwhile, the city wants a decision sooner rather than later.

It’s gone beyond a safety issue.

“A road through our park is going to destroy the culture of our neighborhood,” says Merry Stanford, a member of the group “Friends of Ormond Park.”

Today in court, Friends of Ormond Park put a geologist on the stand who says, paving through Ormond Park is an environment issue was well.

“This essentially is a mini-catch basin that’s also where because of the Esker, it’s an infiltration area,” says John Yellich, Director of the Michigan Geological Survey.

Yellich testified that construction of the new entrance could endanger the mason esker, a ridge of gravel and sand along the park that’s believed to be formed by melted glacial ice.

“You have rapid water flowing, and so you have clean material that can go ahead and allow rapid water that can allow infiltration of the water into the ground water system,” says Yellich.

Yellich says, it could create water run-off issues in the area. But Chad Gamble, the city’s Public Service Director says the esker was already taking into consideration as part of the plan.

“Option one was shown to be the best option contemplating the impacts to the esker which we are avoiding by placing the roadway in this orientation,” says Gamble.

The city continues to argue the entrance will increase the safety of residents who live in the area, and says every day the project is delayed, it costs the city money.

The city says, the golf course is currently loosing $600-thousand a year..and this new entrance is designed to change that.

“That level of subsidy is unsustainable, and that’s one of the reasons why we have over the past couple of years been able to take a look at providing some other amenities,” says Gamble.

In an effort to get things rolling again as soon as possible, the city asked the judge for a directed verdict, which means a decision right away instead of hearing more testimony on this matter.

As of right now, the restraining order against the city still stands. No decision was made today. There’s no word on when that could happen.

6-News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they happen.