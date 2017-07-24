Skubick: Move begins to change police confiscation procedures

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan is one of only three states that allows police agencies to confiscate and keep cash and property discovered during drug raids even though the defendants have never been convicted of a crime.

Now there are efforts to change that.

Under current Michigan law, when the police confiscate cash and property from drug raids they can keep that even though the persons inside may never be convicted of a crime.

Last week the U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ruled that under federal law that is OK.

But Republican state lawmaker Rep. Peter Lucido argues the Attorney General is wrong and for the police to keep that loot is wrong if there is no conviction.

“The police officers duty is to protect the public and not take,” explains Rep. Lucido. “It’s been abused and millions of dollars have been taken from people who haven’t been charged.”

A recent state police report indicates $15 million was confiscated by the authorities around the state and, in ten percent of the cases, nobody was ever convicted.

Mr. Lucido reports 48 other states ban this practice.

“We are one of three states still doing this physical assets forfeiture. If other states are leading, we should do the right thing and change the law.”

Pending in the Michigan House is a measure to stop the cops from doing this.

“Wait until there’s a conviction before you take my stuff,” says the Macomb County Republican. “That is due process.”

It’s unclear when or if his legislation will move.