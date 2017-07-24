RECALL: “Defective cans” trigger alert from Bush’s Beans

(WLNS) – Summertime cookouts are a tradition and baked beans are often on the menu.

If you include “Bush’s Baked Beans” in your meal you should be aware there is a recall for certain types of the brand.

The company found some of its beans were placed in “potentially defective cans”.

Included in the recall are 28 ounce cans of Bush’s “Brown Sugar Hickory”, “Country Style” and “Original” baked beans.

So far there’s been no reported illnesses but if you do have these beans in your pantry the company recommends that you throw them out even if they don’t look or smell spoiled.

Here are the recalled products:

