NOW: Industrial fire burning in Jackson; multiple departments battle flames

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Firefighters from multiple fire departments in Jackson are on the scene of an industrial fire on Cooper Street.

The fire is burning inside the John Crowley Inc. building on the 700 block of Cooper Street.

Police have closed northbound Cooper Street at East Biddle while the fire is being fought.

The southbound lanes of Cooper Street are still open but drivers should avoid the area.

The business does heavy fabrication and welding.

It is believed rubber inside the building is burning and sending thick, black smoke into the air.

There are no reports of injuries.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick in on the scene and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.