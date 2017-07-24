No more separate classrooms for boys and girls at Willow Elementary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Willow Elementary will no longer offer separate core classes for boys and girls this upcoming school year.

The Lansing School District’s decision comes after the U.S. Department of Education said it was going to launch a full-scale Title IX investigation into the program.

According to Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mark Coscarella of Lansing Schools, the district was caught on a technicality.

“We got notified about a year and a half ago by the office of civil rights that a complaint had been filed, and they began an investigation into that complaint,” Coscarella said. “At that point the office of civil rights gave us two options: one, that we could reintegrate the classrooms, or they could do a full investigation.”

On July 18, Willow Elementary announced it would be discontinuing the classes for the upcoming school year. The school said it will make sure any single-sex classes meet Title XI requirements in the future.

The school district implemented the separate classroom strategy in 2015, in hopes of boosting low performance scores.

“It was our intention to provide some supports to the school and provide professional learning for the staff about different techniques that may or may not be applicable to boys or girls,” Coscarella said.

He said the school district is unsure if they will use the strategy again in the future.

“It didn’t have any negative impacts, it didn’t create any positive impacts that we saw as well so jury is still out, we’ll take a look at it.”