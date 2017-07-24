My Business | Free Website Guide

Your company website is a serious business tool. It gives you the ability to communicate with your customers 24/7 and is, ultimately, your best sales rep.

Planning and developing a website, however, is an overwhelming task, which is why we’ve compiled this extensive guide that will walk you through the ins and outs of updating your website or building one from scratch.

With this guide, you’ll be able to determine

o If you really need a website

o How to calculate your return on investment with a website

o The pros and cons of choosing a do-it-yourself versus a professional development company

o How to choose the right development company

o And a whole bunch more.

This guide is a tool that can help your business increase your credibility and we are happy to offer it to you for free.