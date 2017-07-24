Murder suspect found incompetent to be tried; to return to court in November

(WLNS) – The man accused of the stabbing death of a Lansing man has been found incompetent to be tried for now.

Larkin Neely, 30, of Detroit, charged with homicide/open murder and armed robbery in the death of Kevin Wirth, of Lansing, in May, had a competency hearing last Friday.

He was found incompetent to stand trial and sent to the forensic center in Ypsilanti for treatment.

A review of the case is set for November 6, in front of Ingham County District Court Judge Frank Deluca.

Wirth was found stabbed to death inside a home in the 1100 block of East Kalamazoo Street May 21.

Neely was arrested in Detroit the next day.

