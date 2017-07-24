Meetings planned for public response to oil pipeline report

By Published:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – The public is getting a chance to sound off about a recent report outlining alternatives for twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The report by independent contractor Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems Inc. dealt with Enbridge’s Line 5. The nearly 5-mile-long segment beneath the waterway where Lakes Michigan and Huron meet is divided into two lines.

Environmental groups say the pipelines are old and should be decommissioned, while the company says they’re in good shape.

Options in the report include leaving the lines in place, rerouting them, running them through a tunnel, or transporting the oil they carry another way.

Public feedback sessions are scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. in Holt and 6 p.m. in Traverse City. Another will be Tuesday in St. Ignace at 6 p.m.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s