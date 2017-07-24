Man charged for two heroin overdose deaths in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The heroin problem is a constant battle for local law enforcement.

But they hope some progress was made Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse.

A man appeared in court via video from jail, accused in the heroin deaths of two people.

“That’s what we allege, that he was the direct link that resulted in the use of the opiates that caused their death,” said Jackson County Undersheriff Chris Kuhl.

49-year-old Kirk Lee of Grass Lake was charged with two counts of delivery causing death.

On March 16, troopers from Michigan State Police responded to Lee’s home in Grass Lake and found 37-year-old Courtney Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado, dead from a heroin overdose.

Hours later, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went to the same house and found 44-year-old Christopher Stover dead.

He was Lee’s roommate and also killed by heroin.

“We quickly realized is that these two cases were closely related and began to coordinate the efforts there,” Kuhl said.

Authorities believe Smith and Stover got the drugs from Lee at a birthday party for Stover the night of March 16.

Undersheriff Kuhl says investigators are now looking into where Lee got the drugs, hoping to break the chain of heroin delivery in Jackson County.

“Anytime we can bring someone to justice, especially for this type of heinous crime where they delivered these very dangerous drugs that resulted in someone dying, that’s a victory for us. Obviously, it does little to families who have had to bear the loss of these individuals who have passed,” Kuhl said.

Lee will be back in court next month for a preliminary examination hearing.

