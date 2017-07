JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A Jackson County man has been arraigned in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two people earlier this year.

Kirk Lee, 45 of Grass Lake, was arraigned today.

In March of this year warrants were issued on two counts of delivery causing death.

He was accused of providing heroin to Courtney Smith and Christopher Stover in March.

Lee was arrested this past weekend by the Michigan State Police.

He is being held without bond and will be back in court in early August.