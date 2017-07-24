Grand Ledge prep football player collapses, dies during workout

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS) – A Grand Ledge High School football player has died during summer workouts.

According to a release from the school district, the freshman football player was participating in weight training when he collapsed this morning.

Everson Guild lost consciousness during a voluntary weight room workout this morning.

Coaches rushed to his side, began CPR and used a defibrillator until emergency crews could arrive.

He was rushed to Sparrow Hospital where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf. “Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and his teammates and we will do

everything within our power to ease their grief.”

High school football practice officially begins August 7 but it is not unusual for players to gather informally to work out.

Counseling is available tonight from 7:00 – 9:00 pm in the media center at Grand Ledge High School.

Counseling will also be available tomorrow, Tuesday, July 25, 2017 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm for all students and staff.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.