“Gaara” Pet Of The Day July 24

Meet “Gaara”, our Pet Of The Day today. Gaara is a beautiful boy cat. His look is fierce but his personality is soft and sweet. Gaara is a lover, not a fighter. He really enjoys wet food, catnip, playtime and watching “Phantom of the Opera”. He’s about 8-months-old, neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Gaara by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.
