“Gaara” Pet Of The Day July 24

By Published:

Meet “Gaara”, our Pet Of The Day today. Gaara is a beautiful boy cat. His look is fierce but his personality is soft and sweet. Gaara is a lover, not a fighter. He really enjoys wet food, catnip, playtime and watching “Phantom of the Opera”. He’s about 8-months-old, neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Gaara by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s