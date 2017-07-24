City of Lansing to fund $140,000 for arts and culture

LANSING, MI — The City of Lansing, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing announceD the First Impressions Program TODAY. This program offers three types of funding and support to City of Lansing creatives, artists, and arts organizations.

The City recently increased arts program funding by $20,000 for a total of $140,000 in support of the arts in Lansing.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero said “a strong investment in arts and culture is key to our economy in today’s world.”

The three categories of the First Impressions Program include; Creative Placemaking grants, which fund a variety of specific projects by artists and arts organizations from $1,000 to $20,000, Arts Impact Projects, which provides $75,000 in funds for an individual permanent project/installation, and Programmatic Support, which is by invitation and provides $45,000 to support arts organizations that meet the required criteria.