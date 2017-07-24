AG Schuette charges 11 former caregivers in Home for Veterans investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Eleven former caregivers at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans now face charges after an investigation by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office.

The eleven, including one person from Lansing, were the focus of an investigation after a report found that records may have falsified at the Home for Veterans.

Regular room checks are required to be performed at the Home.

Evidence showed that the staff, in many instances, falsely charted that those checks had been performed.

“This announcement does not represent the end of scrutiny of the GRHV or the close of the investigation,” said Schuette. “We will continue to aggressively follow-up on any new complaints of abuse or neglect of veterans at the home.”

Schuette’s office began the investigation after the Michigan Auditor General issued a report in February 2016 that was critical of the operations and conditions of the home.

The home, while under the oversight of the Veterans Administration, is operated and managed by the State of Michigan.

The eleven former caregivers charged are:

Sheryl Hillyer, 62, of Lansing, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Tyisha Toliver, 40, of Grand Rapids, is charged with four counts of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Doris Penny, 59, of Grand Rapids, is charged with three counts of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Eric Anderson, 59, of Holland, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Jasmine Ferrer, 27, of Wyoming, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Cary Gerencer, 52, of Sand Lake is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Lolitta Jackson, 39, of Grand Rapids, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Emina Kahriman, 53, of Grand Rapids, is charged with two counts of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Michelle Longmire, 49, of Muskegon, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Roconda Singleton, 39, of Grand Rapids, is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Sequoyah Thomas, 23, of Grand Rapids is charged with one count of violating MCL 750.492a, intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information.

Anyone aware of misconduct at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is encouraged to report it to Attorney General Schuette’s Health Care Fraud Division by calling 800-24-ABUSE.