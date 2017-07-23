“Operation Chill” aims to push positive behavior in kids

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last 15 years, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy James Rowley has been serving the local community by not only making sure everyone stays safe, but also searching for kids who set a good example for others.

It’s called “Operation Chill” and it’s a nationwide effort that allows members of law enforcement to partner with 7/11 to reward kids for doing the right thing.

“It’s a coupon for a free slurpee and it gives us a really positive thing to reinforce what we’re doing in the community as well,” said Deputy Rowley.

The sheriff’s office has been participating in this program for roughly 6 years and Deputy Rowley says its been a success.

But it’s more than just encouraging well-rounded behavior…he says it’s also about building the relationship between kids and authority figures.

“They start cautious because they’re not used to dealing with a lot of…sometimes just when they’re playing to have an authority figure come up to them and just to talk to them randomly so to be able to do that and see them light up when we do that is always a lot of fun,” Deputy Rowley stated.

“Everybody wear a helmet when they ride their bike?” “Yeah!”

“The hope is that kids will continue to do the right things and will expect that of their kids when they get older too,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

“When you’re in a car everybody remember to wear your seatbelts?” “Yeah!”