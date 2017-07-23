Local doctors explain Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer

News of Senator John McCain’s cancer diagnosis shocked the world last week.

The former prisoner of war and Republican presidential nominee has an aggressive brain cancer called, Glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma, or more commonly known as GBM, is a type of brain cancer that doctors say is not only aggressive, but can spread quickly.

While Sen. McCain’s doctors say he’s exploring future treatment options, his diagnosis prompted 6-News to take a closer look at the type of brain cancer that affects thousands of Americans.