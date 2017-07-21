West Nile Virus found in Livingston County owl

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – With another positive testing for West Nile Virus in an animal, the Livingston County Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Our media partners at WHMI report that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this month identified a great horned owl living in the county that carried the disease.

The Health Department reminds people that the most effective way of avoiding the disease is to prevent mosquito bites at home and while traveling.

They suggest using insect repellents that offer long lasting protection and contain DEET, but not to use sprays on children that are more than 30% DEET.

If the weather allows for it, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks outdoors.

Spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin can give extra protection. Permethrin should be used on clothes only and never directly on skin.

Be most careful at dawn and dusk, which are peak mosquito-biting times.

Remove standing water that can become breeding ground for mosquitos and install or repair screens to keep mosquitos outside.

