Verdict expected today in McClellan murder trial

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Today is the day we expect to hear the judge’s verdict in the trial of Thomas McClellan, the Delhi Township man accused of fatally stabbing his 5-year-old stepdaughter then setting their apartment on fire to cover his tracks.

Yesterday the prosecution showed a video of police interviewing McClellan just one day after the death of Luna Younger.

In that video McClellan admits to stabbing the girl and provides details about the crime.

He said at the time he was angry and wanted to nap but the girl woke him up because she was hungry.

The prosecution wants him found guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse and arson.

The defense argues the killing was not premeditated and, because his actions were fatal, they should not count as child abuse.

This is a bench trial, meaning there is no jury.

The judge is scheduled to announce the verdict at 9 a.m. this morning.

6 News will in the courtroom with the very latest.