Twin brothers’ bond goes beyond the badge

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – March 23rd of this year…it’s a day DeWitt Township police officer Ethan Rennaker relives every day.

“I broke my nose, cheek bone, my sinus and my orbital socket,” said Ethan.

While on duty, Ethan responded to a call of a man being hostile asking for money at a gas station nearby but in the blink of an eye things went from bad…to worse when the man threw a punch at Ethan’s face.

“I ended up charging, popped him with a taser, he went down, my partner showed up and we were able to take him into custody,” Ethan stated.

It wasn’t too long after the incident that Ethan’s identical brother Collin Rennaker, a deputy for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office heard about what happened.

“He obviously was in severe pain I could hear it in his voice. When I knew something was off was because he said ‘ok I’ll see you soon’ and he’s never, he’s always like ‘dude, I got this’,” said Collin.

It took nearly four months for Ethan to recover from his injuries.

“I love my job, I love working at this department, I love you know protecting my community and not being able to do that you kind of lose your purpose, you feel like you don’t really know what to do,” Ethan stated.

But it was having his other half by his side on the road to recovery that helped him heal that much quicker.

“Whether we go out to eat or you know just hanging around the house you know watching TV or Netflix whatever it may be but I did my best to be there for him,” Collin added.

Since day one, Ethan and Collin have shared an inseparable bond…even if they were born one minute apart.

Ethan: “I like to call myself the big brother, it’s nice.

Collin: “He likes to think that.”

Despite living through the nerve wracking experience, both brothers say they wouldn’t give up their badge for anything.

“Now I can more relate with the victims that go through these assaults that they go through,” said Ethan.

“I love going to work every day, I love putting this uniform on, I love going to work,” Collin stated.

Two careers both brothers strive to share for years to come.