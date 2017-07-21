Questions about local cougars? Answers are out there

By Published:
Photo: Michigan DNR

BATH, Mich (WLNS) – Last month’s sighting of a mountain lion in Clinton County’s Bath Township continues to generate excitement and more than a few questions.

The cougar, which is another name for mountain lion, will be the focus of a 30-minute presentation from the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy on Wednesday, July 26.

Experts will present information on the history, biology and behavior of the big predators.

There will also be a question and answer session.

There is no charge for the session.

It will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Conservancy’s Bengel Wildlife Center, 6380 Drumheller Road in Bath.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s