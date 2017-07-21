Questions about local cougars? Answers are out there

BATH, Mich (WLNS) – Last month’s sighting of a mountain lion in Clinton County’s Bath Township continues to generate excitement and more than a few questions.

The cougar, which is another name for mountain lion, will be the focus of a 30-minute presentation from the Michigan Wildlife Conservancy on Wednesday, July 26.

Experts will present information on the history, biology and behavior of the big predators.

There will also be a question and answer session.

There is no charge for the session.

It will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Conservancy’s Bengel Wildlife Center, 6380 Drumheller Road in Bath.