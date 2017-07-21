Ormond Park controversy heads back to court today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The neighborhood opponents to the controversial Ormond Park road will get their day in court today after judge James Jamo got sick and had to cancel yesterday’s hearing.

The proposed road, if the city gets its way, would go through the park to provide access to the city of Lansing-owned Groesbeck Golf Course.

The group “Friends of Ormond Park” got an injunction to halt construction because they believe the road will endanger children in the park.

The city says the road will make side streets safer and improve access to the financially struggling golf course.

Lansing City Councilmembers are investigating how the proposal was inserted into the city’s Master Plan.

Mayor Virg Bernero insists the councilmembers were aware of the plan and voted to approve it.

Both sides will make their cases before Judge Jamo today.