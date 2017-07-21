“Mel” and “Coolman” Pets Of The Day July 21

Meet “Mel” and “Coolman”, our Pets Of The Day today. Mel and Coolman are 3-month-old kitten brothers. One is shy and the other is very outgoing. They both love to play and be petted. Mel and Coolman would do well in an active household. They do get along with other cats and would likely do well with dogs. They are not a bonded pair and can be adopted separately. Mel and Coolman have both been neutered, are current on vaccination and have registered microchips. You can learn more about Mel and Coolman by contacting the Ingham County Animal Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

