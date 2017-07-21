Mega Millions jackpot hits $248M, largest payout of year

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Could you use an extra $248 million?

That’s the question the Michigan Lottery is asking today as the Mega Millions Jackpot has reached the largest total of 2017.

If one person were to win tonight’s drawing the cash option would be $153 million.

In January, one ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $188 million jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kelsey Zachow, of Port Huron. Zachow won the game’s $66 million jackpot in June 2014.

If a Michigan player were to win tonight’s drawing it would be the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in the state.

A Port Huron couple won $208 million in 2005 and still hold the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

Tonight’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. and $1 tickets can be purchased for the drawing until 10:45 p.m.