Man’s body found a day later in northern Lake Michigan

By Published:

BLISS, Mich. (AP) – Searchers in northern Lake Michigan have recovered the body of a 28-year-old man.

Michael Kandel of Kalkaska was with three other people Thursday when their boat had problems in Sturgeon Bay, near the tip of the Lower Peninsula. Kandel and another man were in the water.

Scott Mussleman was pulled from the lake, but Kandel couldn’t be found. The Emmet County sheriff’s office says his body was discovered Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the four men were part of a crew from an environmental consulting business.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s