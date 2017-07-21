Lyme disease warning for Ingham County residents

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – There is a new warning today about ticks carrying Lyme disease being found in Ingham County.

Ticks carrying the disease have steadily worked their way east from the Lake Michigan coastline.

The number of cases reported in Ingham County is still low and the Health Department has some reminders about reducing the risk of Lyme disease.

“People can prevent Lyme disease in many ways,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Proper dress and insect repellent are a good start, but checking the body for ticks is also key. If you remove an attached tick within 24-36 hours, it is unlikely to transmit Lyme disease.”

If you should find an attached tick it should be promptly removed with tweezers.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that causes fever, chills, headache and a rash that looks like a bulls-eye at the bite site.

It is very treatable with antibiotics in the early stages.

Left untreated it can cause severe symptoms such as a irregular heartbeat, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, arthritis and short-term memory loss.

ONLINE: Tick prevention and removal