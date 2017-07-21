GUILTY: Judge’s verdict on man who killed young stepdaughter

Related Coverage Day 3: Trial continues for man accused of killing stepdaughter

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The trial took three days and the verdict came down in minutes.

Thomas McClellan is guilty of killing young Luna Younger, his five-year-old stepdaughter.

He is also guilty of child abuse and arson.

Judge Joyce Dragenchuck delivered the verdict this morning after hearing the three-day bench trial.

During the testimony the court heard, and saw, graphic testimony of how McClellan stabbed the child to death and set fire to the Delhi Township apartment to hide the evidence last November.

McClellan did not take the stand in his own defense.

His sentencing is set for August 28.

6 News has a crew in the courtroom and will update this developing story online and on 6 News.