GUILTY: Judge’s verdict on man who killed young stepdaughter

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The trial took three days and the verdict came down in minutes.

Thomas McClellan is guilty of killing young Luna Younger, his five-year-old stepdaughter.

He is also guilty of child abuse and arson.

Judge Joyce Dragenchuck delivered the verdict this morning after hearing the three-day bench trial.

During the testimony the court heard, and saw, graphic testimony of how McClellan stabbed the child to death and set fire to the Delhi Township apartment to hide the evidence last November.

McClellan did not take the stand in his own defense.

His sentencing is set for August 28.

6 News has a crew in the courtroom and will update this developing story online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s