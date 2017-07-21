Google Street View now lets you explore the International Space Station

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Google Maps now allows you to explore the ISS just like you would in a typical street view.

However, when you “walk” around the station, you will find little circles around containing information. The notes hold information like what kinds of food the astronauts eat, where they work out and where scientific experiments take place.

Astronauts have been living and working on the international space station for over 16 years and now we can get a glimpse into what life is really like up there.

Watch above for more.

To view the International Space Station from Google, visit: https://www.google.com/maps/@29.5602853,-95.0853914,3a,75y,261.31h,55.45t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1szChzPIAn4RIAAAQvxgbyEg!2e0!7i10000!8i5000

