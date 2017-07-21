“Fill The Freezer” food drive in Hillsdale today

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – The hot summer months can be a difficult time for families struggling to put food on the table when their children can’t get access to reduced-cost meals at school.

With that problem in mind a mid-Michigan youth organization is stepping up today to help provide for those in need.

The Hillsdale County Community Foundation youth group is holding a “Fill the Freezer” food drive today at the Hillsdale Market House.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the group will collect food and monetary donations to help support food pantries around the area.

They’re asking for frozen and non-perishable foods as well as personal care items.