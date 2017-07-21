“Fill The Freezer” food drive in Hillsdale today

By Published: Updated:

HILLSDALE, Mich (WLNS) – The hot summer months can be a difficult time for families struggling to put food on the table when their children can’t get access to reduced-cost meals at school.

With that problem in mind a mid-Michigan youth organization is stepping up today to help provide for those in need.

The Hillsdale County Community Foundation youth group is holding a “Fill the Freezer” food drive today at the Hillsdale Market House.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the group will collect food and monetary donations to help support food pantries around the area.

They’re asking for frozen and non-perishable foods as well as personal care items.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s