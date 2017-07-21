“Faster Horses” takes off today at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS) – Country music fans are revving up today for mid-Michigan’s huge annual country music festival, Faster Horses, at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

The event kicks off today with a lineup of stars including a performance by headliner Dierks Bentley.

Other big names in country like the Charlie Daniels Band and Miranda Lambert will play throughout the weekend.

In all more than three dozen acts will perform at this year’s festival.

If you plan on going remember to take your sunscreen and empty water bottles to fill at stations around the venue.

You can’t bring outside food or beverages, especially alcohol, professional cameras, coolers, laser pointers, animals, weapons, fireworks or drones.