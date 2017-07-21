Ernest Hemingway birthday celebration planned in Petoskey

By Published:
In this April 3, 1934 file photo, author Ernest Hemingway and his wife Pauline Pfeiffer arrive in New York aboard the liner "Paris," after a three-month vacation in eastern Africa hunting lions. Seventy years after the release of "Green Hills of Africa," the son and grandson of Ernest Hemingway are urging a fresh look at a work critics have often set aside. Published in 1935, "Green Hills of Africa" was Hemingway's account of a hunting safari on the Serengeti Plains, a chronicle of adventure and a literary challenge Hemingway set up for himself. The book also includes photographs, early drafts of the finished narrative and a diary kept by Pfeiffer. (AP Photo, File)

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) – A celebration of Ernest Hemingway’s birthday will include the dedication of a statue in Petoskey commemorating the author’s ties to northern Michigan.

Hemingway was born July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois. His family spent summers at their cottage on Michigan’s Walloon Lake. Hemingway’s adventures in the area inspired many of his early short stories, particularly those involving the character Nick Adams.

He was married to his first wife, Hadley Richardson, in nearby Horton Bay.

The dedication of the statue in Petoskey’s Pennsylvania Park is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.

Later, Stafford’s Perry Hotel will host its third annual Hemingway birthday celebration. It will include a cocktail hour, dinner and the premiere showing of a documentary film about the Nobel Prize winner entitled, “Young Hemingway & His Enduring Eden.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s