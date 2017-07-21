Ernest Hemingway birthday celebration planned in Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) – A celebration of Ernest Hemingway’s birthday will include the dedication of a statue in Petoskey commemorating the author’s ties to northern Michigan.

Hemingway was born July 21, 1899, in Oak Park, Illinois. His family spent summers at their cottage on Michigan’s Walloon Lake. Hemingway’s adventures in the area inspired many of his early short stories, particularly those involving the character Nick Adams.

He was married to his first wife, Hadley Richardson, in nearby Horton Bay.

The dedication of the statue in Petoskey’s Pennsylvania Park is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.

Later, Stafford’s Perry Hotel will host its third annual Hemingway birthday celebration. It will include a cocktail hour, dinner and the premiere showing of a documentary film about the Nobel Prize winner entitled, “Young Hemingway & His Enduring Eden.”