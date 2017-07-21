Delta Township Fire Dept. lands more than $900K for new hires

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – The Delta Township Fire Department will be hiring six new full-time firefighters.

The $916,115 in funding for the positions comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Program.

The announcement was made today by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

“The Delta Township Fire Department’s three stations cover a large region responding to over 7,000 calls last year,” said John Clark, Delta Township Fire Chief. “This award will allow us to hire six more firefighters, put two more firefighters on duty for each shift, and most importantly increases our capacity to respond to emergencies.”

Delta Township Supervisor Kenneth Fletcher said the department’s run volume has grown at a fast rate and the additional staffing will maintain top notch service for residents.

The purpose of the Homeland Security SAFER program is to ensure that fire departments nationwide are fully staffed and equipped to handle fire and related hazards.