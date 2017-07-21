2 dead in Kalamazoo shootings, search on for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a man they say is a suspect in a double murder.

They say Zachary Patten is their main suspect in the deaths of two people last night and early this morning.

According to our affiliate station WWMT in Kalamazoo the first victim was a 31-year-old woman who was fatally shot at around 9:30 p.m. near Americana Estates in Kalamazoo.

The second victim was a 29-year-old man who was the new husband of Patten’s ex-wife.

He was killed early this morning in Florence Township.

Patten is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving a 2004 silver Chrysler Pacifica bearing Michigan Registration CLN 8244.

We’ll bring you more details online and on 6 News as this story develops.

