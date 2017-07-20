State dropping charges against 186 accused of jobless fraud

DETROIT (AP) – The state of Michigan is dropping charges and arrest warrants against nearly 200 people accused of illegally collecting unemployment benefits.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration said Thursday it’s taking another look at the cases, along with thousands of others. The state admits that many people were wrongly targeted by a computer system.

The state says there are 186 arrest warrants against people in Wayne, Genesee and Macomb counties. Those warrants will be canceled.

Wanda Stokes, head of the Talent Investment Agency, says the action is being taken “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of justice.”

She says more than $16 million has been or will be returned to people across Michigan whose tax refunds or wages were wrongly seized.