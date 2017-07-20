Shot fired during Lansing robbery; suspect on the loose

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing police detectives are following up on leads as they continue searching for a man who they say robbed a local business yesterday evening and fired a gun inside the store.

It all happened just before 7 p.m. at the Metro PCS Store on the 5100 block of South Waverly Road near West Jolly Road on the city’s south side.

After the man stole cash and fired the weapon police say he took off running.

Lansing Police officers tried to track the man with their dogs but lost the trail.

If you have any information contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

