Quick work by Ingham County deputy revives drug overdose victim

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – We’re going to take you back Friday July 14.

That’s when Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Rhonda Imeson responded to a call about a man who was unresponsive.

Her quick action getting to him and administering the drug Narcan is being credited with saving his life.

The deputy learned she had a challenge getting to the 29 year old victim.

It happened in Webberville at 11 p.m.

When Deputy Imeson arrived the man was laying against the door, preventing her from opening it.

So she reached him by coming up with a very creative way: through the window.

6 News sat down with Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth afterwards about the heroic actions of his deputy.

“Deputy Imeson, having to crawl through a window basically into the unknown by herself, trying to save this guy’s life and a lot of times these aren’t decisions, just reactions. That’s our job. That’s what we do. It’s no secret a lot when we or people hit opi-addicts with Narcan one of the first things they want to do is get up and fight. Be physical and, thank God, in this case that didn’t happen.”

Sheriff’s officials say immediate response times are essential in cases of opioid overdoses.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s