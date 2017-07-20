Quick work by Ingham County deputy revives drug overdose victim

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – We’re going to take you back Friday July 14.

That’s when Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Rhonda Imeson responded to a call about a man who was unresponsive.

Her quick action getting to him and administering the drug Narcan is being credited with saving his life.

The deputy learned she had a challenge getting to the 29 year old victim.

It happened in Webberville at 11 p.m.

When Deputy Imeson arrived the man was laying against the door, preventing her from opening it.

So she reached him by coming up with a very creative way: through the window.

6 News sat down with Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth afterwards about the heroic actions of his deputy.

“Deputy Imeson, having to crawl through a window basically into the unknown by herself, trying to save this guy’s life and a lot of times these aren’t decisions, just reactions. That’s our job. That’s what we do. It’s no secret a lot when we or people hit opi-addicts with Narcan one of the first things they want to do is get up and fight. Be physical and, thank God, in this case that didn’t happen.”

Sheriff’s officials say immediate response times are essential in cases of opioid overdoses.