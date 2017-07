JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Jackson Police are on the scene of an active homicide investigation this morning.

According to police a young man in his late teens or early 20’s was shot and killed at Reed Manor Apartments on the 300 block of Steward Avenue.

That’s near Jackson High School.

6 News is told it happened shortly after midnight.

Jackson Police would not confirm there is a suspect.

6 News has a crew there and will update this developing story online and on 6 News.