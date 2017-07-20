“Maggie” Pet Of The Day July 20

Meet “Maggie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Maggie is an easy-going 8-year-old Dachshund, Jack Russell mix. She is very calm and is looking for an adult-only home. Maggie enjoys long walks and would love to explore the world with someone who like outdoor activities. She’d love to travel in an RV with a retired couple! Maggie would be happiest as an only dog but should do okay with another calm dog in the house. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Maggie by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement