Lansing 5:01 aims to bring young professionals together in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are a lot of talented people here in Lansing but a question many locals ask is how can we get young professionals to stay in the Capitol City?

That’s what Lansing 5:01 is trying to answer.

Lansing 5:01 hosted an event to showcase the best of Lansing to Lansing’s future. By bringing together college talent, young professionals and leaders in the community, Lansing 5:01 strives to be the go-to experience-maker for the Lansing region by offering a suite of unique events and resources.

We headed to one of their summer events, Runway on the Runway, where Lansing’s fashion incubator strutted the runway at the Capital Region International Airport for a premiere fashion show. They showcased Lansing’s bustling creative economy and hub for international travel. The evening ended by dancing the night away to live music during a silent disco.

For more information on Lansing 5:01 visit http://www.Lansing501.com

