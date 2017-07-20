Judge sick, Ormond Park legal battle rescheduled

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update today on the fight to preserve Ormond Park on Lansing’s northeast side.

The city is in the process of building a road through the park to add another entrance to the Groesbeck Golf Course.

But it’s a construction project some community members are strongly against.

They were able to get a judge to pause work until the fight can be worked out in court.

And a hearing scheduled for today could have delayed that construction even longer.

But the judge set to hear arguments today is ill so the two sides will gather in court tomorrow.

The plan to build a road through Ormond Park has hit a few snags and today the group calling themselves the “Friends of Ormond Park” will make their case in front of Judge James Jamo.

Attorneys representing the city will be there too arguing the opposing side.

As we’ve reported city council members launched an investigation last week with some members claiming that the construction project was somehow slipped into the 2015-2020 Master Plan without their knowledge.

Mayor Virg Bernero admits he put it there, allocated money for it, and says that council members approved it.

The mayor says that Groesbeck Golf Course is losing tens-of-thousands of dollars every year and that golfers need easier access to the course.

