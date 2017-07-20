How surveillance cameras help police crack a case

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – “It certainly aids us in solving many crimes that we wouldn’t otherwise solve,” said Captain Greg Frenger of the Meridian Township Police Department.

While basic descriptions of a suspect tend to be unreliable during an investigation, Captain Frenger says surveillance cameras help police get that much closer to identifying criminals.

“It really helps in our job and making our job a lot easier but in holding people accountable for the crimes,” Captain Frenger stated.

Captain Frenger says in the last five years he’s seen more businesses install quality video but he says it’s all about where those cameras are placed that could make or break a case.

“It’s always frustrating when you have good, clear video but the angles aren’t right,” Captain Frenger added.

When you go into a business, you often see cameras placed in a birds eye view to capture those walking in…a location Captain Frenger says is the best spot.

“It’s going to get better view because there aren’t people blocking the camera,” said Captain Frenger.

He also says the entrance and exit are key locations as well.

“They tend to be tighter shots on the subject,” Captain Frenger stated.

However, it’s all about the type of security businesses can afford according to the Michigan Retailers Association.

“If you have a convenient store and you want to keep an eye on employees but also have a lot more crime that may happen, it may be really beneficial to go ahead and get the security cameras but you also want to think about how long are those cameras going to tape for and how much footage do you want to keep on hand,” said Amy Drumm; Vice President of Government Affairs for the Michigan Retailers Association.

“We encourage them to get whatever they can and to help us and help themselves not be victimized,” Captain Frenger added.

The Michigan Retailers Association says a surveillance camera can act as a deterrent for criminals, but overall it does help move a case forward.