Day 3: Trial continues for man accused of killing stepdaughter

Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – An Ingham County murder trail continues this afternoon for the man charged will killing his own stepdaughter last year in Delhi Township.

According to police and prosecutors Thomas McClellan stabbed 5-year-old Luna Younger to death in their Delhi Township home last November then started a fire to hide the evidence.

Today more witnesses took the stand, including an autopsy doctor and an Ingham County Sheriff’s detective.

The doctor said the child died by multiple stab wounds before the fire was set and burned her body.

The interview between the detective and McClellan was also shown today.

During that interview McClellan did confess on tape to stabbing the girl.

The trial is expected to go to closing arguments this afternoon.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News tonight.

