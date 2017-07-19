U-Michigan’s Flint campus gets $400,000 for water expenses

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The Flint campus of the University of Michigan is getting $400,000 from the state for costs related to the city’s water crisis.

The money is part of the new budget signed last week by Gov. Rick Snyder.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says the money is partial reimbursement for the school’s response to the water emergency. Water drawn from the Flint River caused lead to leach from old pipes, contaminating the city’s water system.

Fitzgerald says the Flint campus has spent more than $815,000 since 2015 on a variety of steps to ensure a safe water supply. They include new faucets and fountains, bottled water, inspections and labor.

Fitzgerald says staff and students at the Flint campus volunteered to test blood and provide health information to residents.

