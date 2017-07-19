School district looks for driver that tore up football field

NORTH ADAMS, Mich. (WLNS) — The search is on for a driver who tore up a mid-Michigan high school’s football field.

When he came to work Friday morning, North Adams-Jerome School District Athletic Director Seth Weber says he made a disturbing discovery.

“A shock, it really was. Because this field was looking really nice,” Weber said.

It appears that sometime Thursday night a vehicle drove around the football field at North Adams-Jerome High School, doing donuts and tearing up nearly half the field.

While troopers from Michigan State Police investigate, this rural community in Hillsdale County is taking action.

“Some community members came up to me and said we’d like to donate for a reward. And I said that’s great because the more people that talk, the more it gets out,” Weber said.

So far the school district has $250 ready for the person who gives information that helps capture and convict the mystery driver.

Weber says word is spreading and they’re close to identifying a suspect.

“We just got a lead today. And we think it’s a good lead,” Weber said.

With football games set to start on the field next month, the district is now quickly making repairs so the field is safe to play on.

“We just decided we’re going to fix it ourselves. I picked up some grass seed. We have a community member that’s going to bring in dirt for us,” Weber said.

Grass can always grow back but the athletic director says a crime like this hurts students and a district that’s trying to make ends meet.

“It’s already as difficult as it is,” Weber said.

If you have any information about what happened to the football field contact the North Adams-Jerome School District at (517) 287-4278.